Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has announced that six Youth and Sports Centres are nearing completion, with an average rate of 92%.

The sector minister made this known at a press briefing held at the World Press Centre on Tuesday in Accra.

These state-of-the-art facilities are located at Axim, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Wa, Koforidua, and Ho.

Hon. Ussif further hinted that these six centres are scheduled to be officially commissioned this year.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to resume work on phase two of the project for the remaining four centres, which include the centres at Nyinahin, Yendi, Navorongo and the renowned Azumah Nelson Sports Complex situated in Accra.

The Youth and Sports Centres are being built across 10 regions.