In a fervent plea for justice and accountability, Togbega Gabusu XII, the leader of the Gbi Traditional Council, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to swiftly establish an independent commission of inquiry.

The purpose of this commission would be to thoroughly investigate the recent events of police brutality and the tragic loss of lives within the Gbi-Godenu community.

The call for an independent commission of inquiry comes on the heels of a distressing incident that unfolded between the police force and the residents of Gbi-Godenu. This unfortunate confrontation resulted in the untimely deaths of two citizens, sending shock waves through the GBI state and igniting a demand for justice.

Torgbegah Gabusu vii noted that working within this time frame of 90 would go a long way to curtail the re-occurrence of excessive use of lethal force and Police brutalities and unprofessional conduct by the police in the Gbi State and also to show empathy from the government towards the unacceptable behavior of the Police in the Gbi State.

It is the hope of the Chiefs of the people that justice is served and the right thing done as soon as possible to avoid further brutalities.

Togbega Gabusu XII, a respected and revered figure within the Gbi traditional area, expressed his deep concern over the escalating tensions between the police and the local community. He emphasized the urgent need for an impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police actions leading to the loss of lives.

Speaking at a press conference held in the Gbi capital, Togbega Gabusu XII stated, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our fellow citizens, and we cannot stand idly by while such incidents of violence persist within our community. We implore President Akufo-Addo to establish an independent commission of inquiry without delay to unravel the truth behind these unfortunate events.”

The call for an independent commission of inquiry enjoys widespread support from community leaders, activists, and residents of Gbi-Godenu. It reflects a growing sentiment that justice must be served and that those responsible for the use of excessive force must be held accountable.

President Akufo-Addo, known for his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights, is now faced with a critical decision. The establishment of an independent commission of inquiry would demonstrate the government’s dedication to transparency, justice, and the preservation of peace within the Gbi state.

In response to Togbega Gabusu XII’s impassioned appeal, Ghanaians across the nation eagerly await the president’s response. The establishment of an independent commission of inquiry could serve as a pivotal step towards healing wounds, restoring trust in law enforcement, and preventing further tragedies from occurring within the Gbi traditional area.

As investigations proceed, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on this pivotal moment, with the hope that justice will be served, and the community of Gbi-Godenu can begin the process of healing and reconciliation.

