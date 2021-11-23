The Asamankese Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced a 27-year-old mobile banker to nine years -two months imprisonment for stealing Ghc61,840 cash from 31 depositors.

The convict, 27-year-old Gideon Osei -Bonsu, of Kwaebibirim Rural Bank, Boadua branch was found guilty of all 35 charges against him.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Susan Ayaric, told the court, presided by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams that, on September 18, 2018, Mr Osei-Bonsu was assigned to advertise and attract more customers to subscribe to the mobile banking service.

One of his duties was to go round and collect daily cash from the customers and deposit the same in the T-24 account system of the bank but he dishonestly appropriated the deposits.

He was exposed on June 28, 2021, when a customer went to the bank and attempted to withdraw Ghc10,000 from her account but was told the amount in the account was insufficient for the withdrawal.

The angry customer lodged a complaint to the management of the bank with the accused interrogated but his explanation was not convincing.

At the behest of the Board and Management at the Headquarters of the bank, a forensic audit was commissioned into the operation of the convict which was concluded on June 29, 2021.

The internal audit revealed that the convict had embezzled an amount of Gh61,840.00 deposited into the accounts of 31 customers of the bank.

The bank reported the staff to the police and he was arrested.

He admitted the offence during his caution statement and refunded Ghc19,760.92 but could not refund the rest, hence was slapped with 35 charges and put before the court.

After months of trial, he was found guilty and jailed nine years plus two months imprisonment.

This is the second time within two months that the Asamankese Circuit Court had jailed a mobile banker over financial fraud.

In September this year, the court convicted a mobile Banker with South Akim Rural bank Essah Gabriel Ansah ,26, to five years imprisonment for stealing Ghc115,114.00 belonging to customers of the bank.

Fraudulent activities involving staff of financial institutions are prevalent in Ghana.

A recent report by the Bank of Ghana on fraudulent activities in the banking sector revealed that more than half of incidents of criminal activity in 2020 was carried out with the help of staff, with a total value of reported cases hitting GH¢1bn for the first time.

According to the Banks’ & SDIs Fraud report, 56 per cent of fraud incidents reported in 2020 indicated the involvement of staff members of the reporting institutions, as compared to 51 per cent of staff involvement reported the previous year.