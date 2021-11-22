The two teenagers stripped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region have been enrolled in new schools with the support of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

One of the victims is currently in a school at Nsawam while the other has opted to acquire artisanal skills.

They were enrolled after undergoing a two-week intensive medical treatment at the Police hospital in Accra at the behest of the IGP.

Augustina Dansoa, the mother of the victim currently schooling at Nsawam, told Starr News she is still in a state of disbelieve over the unprecedented professional intervention of the police.

“I was there when the IGP himself called me and told me to prepare them for Accra. I told him I don’t have money for their medical bills. The IGP said he was sending a team to pick us and truly they came and picked us to Police Hospital in Accra.

“We spent two weeks there. They took very good care of the children. I couldn’t believe a poor person like me could be respected in such a manner. The IGP told me he will help the children return to school after we were discharged,” she said.

She added ”I thank you for exposing this inhumane treatment meted out to these children. As poor as I am, I never thought I will get justice. Now people in this area are insulting me for taking the matter to the media but I’m not bothered.

“The family of the suspects are also begging me to withdraw the case to the house for amicable settlement but I told them the case is in the hands of the police I can’t do anything about it.”

Madam Dansoa said though her son is recovering from the trauma he suffered courtesy of psychological therapy offered by the police, he has vowed not to return to the community until he realises his dream of becoming a military officer.

Background

The victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen Ghc100 cash and a mobile phone.

The mob led by one Larbi and Akwei brutalized the two children making one of them defecate on himself in the process.

The minors were then stripped naked and paraded from the Tinkong stretch of the Koforidua -Mamfe highway to the Adawso township where traders were having a brisk business on the market day.