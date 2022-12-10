A 40-year-old man, Stephen Appiah, has been arrested by Police for allegedly killing his wife, Afua Abrefi.

The suspect reportedly hit the head of the wife against a wall multiple times during a furious misunderstanding leading to her death instantly.

The incident is believed to have occurred four days ago at Ofoase Kokoben in Bekwai Municipality of Ashanti Region.

Starr News reports that the suspect after committing the heinous crime wrapped the body of his deceased wife and dumped it in a bush.

Family and friends observed the conspicuous disappearance of the wife and alerted the Police.

Upon investigation, the suspect was arrested and he confessed to killing the wife.

He led police to the scene where the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue after taking the necessary inventories.

Police arraigned the accused before the Bekwai Magistrate court and he has been remanded for two weeks to enable police to conduct further investigation for proper charges to begin the committal trial.