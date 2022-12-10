At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the Enchi chieftaincy clash that led to the demise of four persons.

Four suspects were arrested a few days after the clash and the others were subsequently picked up at Enchi.

Four people were shot dead in a chieftaincy dispute at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North region. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 6, 2022.

It occurred after an unidentified group of people believed to be residents of the community attempted to attack the paramount chief of the Aowin traditional area, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II.

The police in the Western North region have been investigating the case since it happened. However, sources indicated that at least eight people have been arrested as part of the investigation by the police.

Among the suspects, four of them who were arrested on Thursday, December 6, 2022, have been remanded into two weeks’ custody by the Sehwi Juaboso magistrate court presided over by His Lordship Samuel Entee.

They are to reappear in court on Thursday, December 22, 2022.