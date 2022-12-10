Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, met Shatta Wale during his Shaxi Activation Float.

The dancehall star toured Accra to promote his ride-hailing service.

Dabo surprisingly pulled up beside Shatta’s tour truck which excited his entourage.

They cheered upon seeing him, with one person screaming, “Cavani”, in reference to a video of Dabo calling Cavani to shake his hands during his time in Qatar.

Yaw Dabo, who was seated in the back seat of the vehicle, popped his head out of the car and exchanged pleasantries with Shatta.

Peeps who saw the video could not hold their laughter as they reacted to what had transpired. Shatta Wale started his ambitious ride-hailing service, Shaxi, in December 2021 and aims to give other ride-hailing competitors a run for their money.

The service promises patrons a comfortable ride to their various destinations at affordable rates.