The founder and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akaploo, has pledged to invest $1 billion into local football if voted as president of the country.

According to the Ghanaian politician, the huge investment will create employment benefits and help the national teams to win laurels.

“When given the mantle to lead Ghana as President in 2025, I will invest hugely in football so we can build a solid team that can compete and win the competition (World Cup) for Ghana,” Akpaloo told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I see football as a business, when you invest well into it, you reap huge returns with its attendant and employment benefit for the citizenry.

“I will invest an amount of $1 billion into the GFA, so they can develop and nurture talents. This will be another avenue for employment.

READ ALSO

“We must support colts football and grassroots athletics, and this can only be done by investing in sports.

“My government will provide financial support every year to team owners from the lower division to the Premier League, boxing, and other sporting disciplines.

“Football will be a priority for my government when given the mandate by Ghanaians,” he added.

He also promised to prioritise local leagues in Ghana including the lower tiers which have suffered palpable financial constraints.

Mr Akpaloo was unsuccessful in his attempt to win power in the 2020 general election.