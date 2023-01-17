Two firefighters stationed at Apramdo have been badly injured in line of duty after a building collapsed on them.

The incident occurred at midnight on Saturday, January 14, 2022.

The victims were part of a team who were fighting a heavy fire involving a single dual-use structure containing two rooms used for dwelling and electronic service workshop at East Tanokrom in Takoradi.

The flame-bathed single dual-use structure eventually gave in as a result of the protracted intense heat it suffered and collapsed on the duo front-line firefighters, crashing their helmets and injuring them on their heads, upper and lower limbs.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started at about 10:00 pm but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was informed at 11:28 pm.

Firefighters got to the fire scene at 11:41 pm to meet an already advanced heavy fire in the two affected rooms.

In a statement, GNFS noted despite the injuries of the two Firefighters, the remaining crew members directly fought the fierce fire and brought it under control at 11:59 pm and finally knocked it out at 12:12 am.

The fire, which cause is yet to be established, completely destroyed the rooms and their contents.

The two Firefighters were also initially sent to the Kwesimintsim Polyclinic for medical treatment.

One of the Firefighters who was treated and discharged from the Kwesimintim Polyclinic is recuperating well.

The other Firefighter who was in critical condition was transported from the Effia Nkwanta Hospital to the 37 Military Hospital for further medical treatment on Monday, January 16, 2023.