A former Member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council, Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd), has been charged for allegedly beating war drums.

This comes after he said there could be a civil war should the Electoral Commission continue with the impending voter register compilation in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

The charge was announced in statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DSP Juliana Obeng.

RELATED:

The statement explained he had been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace contrary to section 207 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (209).

Meanwhile, the statement added the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ,Nana Obiri Boahen is also under investigations for comments made on May 15, 2020 on the same programme.

Read the full statement below: