One of the architects of the June 4 uprising, Major Boakye Djan, is calling for citizens of African countries to be armed as part of efforts to help the continent develop.

According to him, this approach has accounted for the development in most of the developed countries around the globe.

“Industrialisation and technology all thrive on militarisation and that is why Britain and other developed countries have part-time armies aside the formal ones with each community having a unit,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem’s anti-corruption segment, ‘Fabewoso’, he prided himself as a practitioner of arms, adding that a training he had from his father made him a good shooter in the military

“People were previously being trained in handling arms and that is not happening now. The guns are too silent and it is about time we militarise our societies; everybody must be armed if we want to develop,” he said.

His comment comes at a time when host of the morning show, Captain Smart has declared the month of May an African emancipation month to correct the wrongs in Ghana and Africa at large.