Former Member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) has been released from police custody after he was arrested for allegedly beating war drums.

His lawyer, Foster Akwasi Asante secured bail for his client insisting he is innocent.

The retired soldier is alleged to have said there will be civil war should the Electoral Commission (EC) compile a new voters register.

This comment triggered controversy with leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling for his arrest.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, police in the Drobo in the Jaman South district of the Bono region invited Major Boakye-Djan for questioning.

In an interview with Adom News’ Akwasi Donyina, the lawyer said the comment by Osahene Boakye Djan was not meant to incite violence.

Rather, lawyer Asante said his client was only admonishing the Electoral Commission (EC) not to do anything that could trigger civil unrest in the country.

He added that, they are going to prepare their defense should Major Boakye Djan be hauled to court.