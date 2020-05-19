CSKA Sofia star, Ewin Gyasi, says he is not giving up on a return to the Black Stars, insisting he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old made his debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on September 5, 2017.

Since then, the talented and pacy winger has not played for the national team.

However, in an exclusive interview with Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah, he said “it is always a pleasure playing for your country.

“I always give my best on the pitch as a player anytime I get the opportunity,” he said.

“I think that is what every player should do when given the opportunity.

“I hope to get back to the Black Stars because it’s an honour to play for the Black Stars and I hope to regain my position.

“I have unfinished business with the Black Stars but I always do my best to make sure I get my position back in the Black Stars,” he added.

He has been impressive in the Bulgarian topflight.

However, he is expected to accept a new challenge this summer with many European teams in the race for his signature.