Over seven million Ghanaians have been issued with their Ghana cards, Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah has disclosed.

According to him, they have registered over 11 million Ghanaians and 7,091,769 now have their cards since it started the mass registration.

Apart from the over 7 million cards issued, Prof Attafuah said there is a backlog of over 3 million ready to be issued when they are allowed to start work.

The NIA boss revealed this in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while reacting to allegations leveled against his outfit by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The opposition party has alleged the NIA is conniving with the Electoral Commission to rig the elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo cited how the NIA registered a lot of people in the Ashanti region, stronghold of the NPP and did less in the Volta region to their advantage.

But Prof Attafuah said such an allegation is baseless because the concept of “strongholds of NDC and strongholds of NPP” has never been in NIA’s contemplation or operational planning.

He explained that, their main mandate is to ensure every Ghanaian gets the Ghana card and not to serve partisan interest.

Prof Attafuah noted that, NIA will embark on a mop-up in the Greater Accra and five other regions, where the registration figures were not encouraging.

Aside this, he added that, the NIA will open permanent regional and district offices across the country to also issue Ghana Cards so that every Ghanaian can get a Ghana Card.

Prof Attafuah assured the NDC of a clean exercise devoid of partisan politics.