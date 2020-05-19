The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Otukunor, has denied claims that the party boycotted the Electoral Commission’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Dr Otukunor has said the NDC found strange, the claims that the party boycotted the EC’s meeting concerning the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) on the registration of voters and the conduct of the December polls.

He was responding to a claim by General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu that the NDC boycotted the last IPAC meeting.

At the said meeting, the registration of voters and the conduct of election 2020 was exhaustively discussed before it was laid in Parliament.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, Peter Otokunor accused the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of making false claims.

“This is a concocted bare-faced lie that must be treated with the contempt it deserves. It is preposterous for John Boadu to suggest to right thinking Ghanaians, that because the NDC protested and walked out of the last illegimate ‘partitioned’ IPAC meeting, that is why the NDC didn’t get the information about the amendments,” Mr Otokunor said.

Below is the party’s statement: