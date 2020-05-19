M.anifest and Stonebwoy have joined a long list of artistes set to perform at the MTV Africa Day benefit concert.

The event is set to take place on Monday, May 25 to commemorate the day the African Union (AU) was formed.

Africa Day Benefit concert will also be an avenue to raise money towards Covid-19.

Set to perform with M.anifest and Stonebwoy is Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, Yemi Alade, Teni, Seun Kuti, AKA and many others.

Because of the coronavirus, the two-hour long show will be streamed live from artiste’s homes.

The benefit concert will be hosted by award winning actor, Idris Elba.