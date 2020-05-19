A 32-year-old woman, Mary Adobea Agyekum, is on the verge of losing her mobility after a strange illness which has rendered her incapacitated.

Miss Agyekum, who hails from Dampong in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti region, was hale and hearty until September 2019 when the condition sprung.

A visit to the hospital revealed she is suffering from tuberculosis thoracic spine, a condition which requires surgery for correction.

She fears she might never walk due to her inability to produce the required GH¢100,000 as her relatives are financially deprived.

She told Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac Amoako, she has been enduring the pain for nine months and called on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her aid.



Dr Fortune Laweh, a diagnostic radiographer, explained if she does not go for immediate surgery, there is a likelihood the tuberculosis will spread to other parts of her body.