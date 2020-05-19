The family of late 35-year-old George Tetteh wants thorough investigations conducted into circumstances leading to his death.

The deceased, who resided with his family at Dawa, was found dead on April 21 close to a bridge in the area on the main Tema-Aflao road.

His cousin, Adelah T.I. Kingbobo, in an interview with Adom News said the night before the tragic incident, the deceased received a call where the caller wanted him (deceased) to pick the person up with his motorbike.

“The caller asked him to come pick him up. Honestly, we don’t know who this caller is and where he wanted the deceased to transport him to on the night of 20th April,” he said.

The family got alarmed the following day after the deceased failed to return home and filed a complaint with the police at Dawa. The police later informed the family of a body they picked up around the bridge and deposited at a private morgue at Sege.

Hope of finding Mr Tetteh alive was dashed when the police led his elder brother, Tetteh Boye to the morgue where his identity was confirmed.

Since then the body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for preservation and autopsy.

The family believes a thorough investigation can lead to the arrest and further prosecution of perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Ada Divisional Commander, Chief Supt. Francis Kwame Somian, who confirmed the incident, said investigations were underway.

“We can say it’s murder. The body had bruises with blood all over but we are working relentlessly to get those behind this,” he assured.

As part of investigations, the command has secured a court order to obtain call details and any vital information from the telecom service provider of the deceased.