The Ghana Police Service has said it is neither advertising nor undertaking fresh recruitment process as purported by some publications.

According to press release on May 18, the Service encouraged the pubic to disregard any media publication to that effect describing them as fake.

The Police explained that the process would have been first published in the major newspapers prior to the start.

ALSO READ:

The statement signed by Dirctor of Public Affairs of the GPS, Supt. Sheilla Abayie-Buckman revealed that: “Police recruits who started training in February this year, at the various Police training schools at Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Kumasi and Pwalugu are in training undergoing scheduled training exercises.”

The Directorate also used the communique to dispel rumours that the ongoing training flies in the face of the President’s imposed restrictions adding that security services were exempted from Executive Instrument 64.

“The Police Administration has however put in place sufficient measures to ensure social distancing maintained between and among recruits,” the release read.

It further argued that: adequate measures have also been put in place to sufficiently manage any issue of Covid-19 that may arise at any of the police training facilities.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW