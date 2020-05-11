Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, is celebrating a year of being married to his wife and mother of his son, Gifty Mawuenya.

The duo tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on May 11, 2019 which saw many celebrities such as Nadia Buari, Desmond Elliott, Jackie Appiah and many others attending.

MORE:

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the memory, Mr Dumelo told his wife:

You’ve not made me happy….you’ve made me the happiest. Happy anniversary! Many more years to come!

Find the original post below: