A Ghanaian, Elizabeth Owusua, has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming both a nurse and a lawyer.

As a child, she always wanted to be a nurse, lawyer and a fashion designer all at the same time with no idea how they were going to happen because of her background.

But she said attending Senior High School at Mfantsiman Girls helped shape her entire life.

READ MORE:

Lil Win breaks silence on Funny Face’s wife and twin daughters [listen]

Man whose wife and lover attempted to kill begs for wife as he forgives her

The fight over Kwame Nkrumah’s dead body

Her story, which has been making the rounds on social media, was posted by one Facebook user, Noble Wisdom Dordoe.

The post saw her attributing her greatness to God’s faithfulness.

Check out the post: