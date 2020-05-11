During President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 9th televised address to the nation on Covid-19, he encouraged the general public to adhere to the preventive protocols.

The President, known for donning locally-made fabrics, said there is hope if Ghanaians observe the measures while the government does its part.

As usual, he first communicated through the African wear he wore.

A tweeter user, known for having a background in artistry, tweeted, Sunday that: The President Nana Addo wore ‘nkyenfre’ fabric [The residue or remnant of broken pot]. Prez. Akuffo Addo is telling us it’s broken but we can still make it better with what we have as a nation.