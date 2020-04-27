President Nana Akufo-Addo has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his love for local fabrics.

ALSO READ:

Since majority of the fabrics have names, many expected him to wear those which reflected the difficult times Ghana is in.

Wishes do come true as during his 8th address to give update on Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the fabric he wore ‘Afi Bi Ye San’ (some years come with trials/crisis) met the expectation of a Twitter user.

Read Tweet below: