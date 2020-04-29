President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has for the past weeks been addressing the nation on the government’s efforts in curbing the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

One unique thing about all the addresses is the fabrics he wears. The president always looks dashing in his African prints.

The shirts the president wears during these addresses – eight so far – are not only pleasing, they apparently have unique meanings.

Twitter user EL-DAD @ChristDeKing has for the past weeks taken his time to educate people on the meaning of the various fabrics President Akufo-Addo wears.

Below are the interpretations given to the fabrics by EL-DAD@ChristDeKing:

Fellow Ghanaians, finally the Prez. Nana Addo has wore the fabric everyone is expecting him to wear.



Afi Bi Yɛ San [ some years comes with trials/crisis]



This year is the right time for wearing this fabric.



The Prez. just sending an explanatory message to us. Let’s be guided. pic.twitter.com/qvzKhhaiBx — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) April 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians; President Nana Addo came out drippin 💧 in



Obo fa, dadiɛ fa [ Half stone,half metal/iron]. It’s also called Day and Night

[ anopa ne anadwo] cloth or fabric.



I think the meaning of this fabric gives us vivid understanding of the #lockdown msg. pic.twitter.com/StZs3YJ0AD — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) April 19, 2020

Nana Addo wore a fabric with Adinkra symbols. Variety symbols

The Adinkra symbols represent wisdom and concepts.



His concept of leadership in this hard times is top notch. And the pink shirt represent how real he is as a man. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vzczaj9R8O — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) April 9, 2020

The President Akuffo Addo is wearing Yaw Donkor [A Servant]



From the expression:s3 akoa som som pa a wotumi di akonnwa (A good servant rise to become a king)



Nana Addo is a good servant and he is inspiring empowerment. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7VuNJfQ9fG — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) April 5, 2020

President Nana Addo wore a fabric of a drop of tears 😥 [anisuo]



He is grieving with us the citizens of the nation. It shall be well 🙇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bb0Tql2sGj — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) March 27, 2020