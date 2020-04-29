The Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for Dormaa Central of the Bono Region, has appealed to traders to accept the inconveniences they are going through as the country combats the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Idrissah Quatarah was of the view that, the current situation had resulted in the implementation of some drastic measures, therefore, traders should stop complaining about these initiatives taken by the assembly to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, he urged them to join forces in supporting health workers and the government directives to prevent the disease from escalating.

“We [the Assembly] are working hard to ensure that the virus is effectively contained. And we know that as a result, most of you are facing some challenges.

“But this is not the time for us to do what we like and live in our comfort zones. So we are pleading with our market women to understand us,” he said.

His call follows numerous complaints by the traders that the division of the markets into three areas, is making them lose their customers.

Mr Quatarah further advised the residents in the municipality to strictly adhere to the safety protocols as stated by the Ghana Health Service.

“The Bono and Ahafo regions, haven’t recorded any case yet, but that doesn’t make us special people,” he said.