Irrfan Khan passed away today in Mumbai. The actor, who was hospitalised for colon infection in the city. His last film ‘Angrezi Medium’ will be remembered by all. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It was about the nuances between in relationship between a young daughter and her single father. Sadly, the actor couldn’t attend the promotions of the film due to health issue.

He had released an audio message for his fans which is going viral on social media. Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation has the film’s stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia.

“This film ‘Angrezi Medium’ is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body… Whatever happens, I will share it with you all…

“And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me,” Irrfan said. Fans lauded the star for being positive even during the time of health crisis.

Recently, his family issued a statement, ”Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”