Ghana striker, Majeed Waris, says it is disappointing that the French Ligue 1 has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons have been cancelled following a ban on all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-20 sporting season is over as he announced plans to ease France’s coronavirus lockdown on May 11.

However, Strasbourg attacker said it was the right decision by authorities taking into consideration how destructive the virus had been.

READ ALSO

“It is very disappointing to be honest [that they cancelled the league] because it had been decided that we will not continue the season but if you look at the other aspects, I believe that it is an important thing [that they did it] because if you look at what has happened abroad, people are losing their loved ones and families so it has destroyed everything. If you look at the safety side, I think it is the right thing,” the 28-year-old told Adom TV.

The Ligue 1 is the second major league in Europe and was cancelled due to the pandemic after Dutch Eredivisie was cancelled last week.

The striker joined Strasbourg on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto in January.

France has recorded 165,911 cases with 23,600 deaths and 46,886 recoveries.