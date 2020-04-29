A man, identified as Kojo Owusu, has narrated how he spent hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis earned from galamsey activities.

Narrating his story on the social discussion segment dubbed Y’asem Nie on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Mr Owusu said after struggling for months inside a galamsey pit to make ends meet, he ended up wasting all the money he acquired.

“I have been working in galamsey pits for many years and trust me when I say it’s very deadly to be in such pits. I saw some friends of mine die before my own eyes. And as unwise as I was, all the money I got months after working underground was spent on alcohol intake and chasing after women,” he said.

According to him, at age 27 he had earned so much from his galamsey activities to the extent that he even constructed his own galamsey pit and hired persons to work for him at Obuasi.

“I really got money but I had no one to advise me and although a school drop-out, I was seeing some friends of mine through school by paying their tuition fees. Before I realised, all my money had finished, I had squandered all my money without using it for anything meaningful,” he said.

Mr Owusu, whose life has been a daring and fearful one, claimed life hasn’t been a rosy one but host of the show, Captain Smart promised to bring him back to tell more of his story and how far God had brought him.