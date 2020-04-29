The Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by His Lordship, Ebenezer Osei Darko, has sentenced some three persons to 75 years in jail for robbing and maiming one Henry Oppong.

According to facts presented before the court by the prosecutor, Ernest Agbo, the three accused – Samuel Amoakwandor, Kofi Amoako and Reuben Sam – all residents of Fetteh Kakraba near Kasoa were contracted by one Naomi Manso – girlfriend of the first accused – to rob and attack the complainant who had recently arrived in the country from Italy in November last year.

The victim was picked up from the Kotoka International Airport by the first accused person moments after deboarding the airplane who posed as a taxi driver at the airport.

Mr Oppong, en route to his house was intercepted, maimed and robbed of an amount of 8,000 Euros and other valuables by the accused persons.

The first and second accused persons, suspects Amoakwandor and Boateng were charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery with the third accused person, suspect Sam charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Suspects Amoakwandor and Boateng, who pleaded not guilty to both charges, were sentenced to serve 30 years each, whereas suspect Sam is to serve a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.