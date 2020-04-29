The Accra Regional Police Command has issued a public alert, especially to taxicab drivers, about the activities of carjackers in the metropolis.

The police in a statement said although the mode of operations may vary, a common trend is that one or two members of the syndicate hire the services of a taxicab to a particular destination.

Mid-way through the journey, other accomplices board the vehicle and then conspire to snatch the vehicle at gunpoint.

The alert follows the arrest of some five suspected carjackers in Accra.