Dr Kwame Kyei, Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has paid the $240,000 debt to Esperance over the wrongful registration of striker, Emmanuel Clottey in 2015.

A $240,000 fine was slapped on Asante Kotoko by FIFA, comprising $180,000 for the player’s transfer, $45,000 representing accrued interest and $15,000 for the failure to respect a FIFA decision.

Thus, $30,000 was paid to the Tunisian side after reaching an agreement with them to write off the $45,000 accrued interest on the total figure.

FIFA gave the Ghana Premier League giants up to May 17, 2020, to settle the debt or face a transfer ban on the national and international fronts.

Spokesperson of the club, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, in an interview with Kotoko Express App revealed that both clubs have written to FIFA to officially inform it of the settlement.

“Dr Kwame Kyei has paid the amounts due Esperance and FIFA in the Emmanuel Clottey issue,” he confirmed.

“Thirty thousand ($30,000) US Dollars go to Esperance as an addition to the $150,000 owed Kotoko for the transfer of Kwame Bonsu.

“The Executive Chairman also paid $15, 000 to FIFA. We are grateful to Dr Kyei and also to Ashford Tetteh Oku of Close Marking Consult for the smooth closure of this case,” he added.