Three persons, a driver, and two others have been confirmed dead in an accident on the Nyamebekyere to Anhwia road on Friday morning.

According to an eyewitness named Seth Agyapong, the accident involved a Sprinter mini bus with the registration number AW 9653-13.

The bus carrying passenger which was en route from Sehwi Wiawso to Kumasi was involved in the crash upon reaching the area of Anhwia.

Reportedly, the driver of the Sprinter mini bus failed to navigate a pothole on the road and lost control.

The bus veered off the road and collided with a faulty timber truck with the registration number GE 2395-18 that was parked along the road’s shoulder.

The collision was due to the high speed at which the Sprinter driver was traveling.

Tragically, the Sprinter driver lost his life on the spot, and passengers on the bus numbering 19 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Two of the injured individuals who were swiftly transported to the Sehwi Wiawso Government Hospital for medical treatment passed on.

Meanwhile, the deceased driver was taken to the hospital’s morgue for preservation.