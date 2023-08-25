Deputy Spokesperson of Alan Kyerematen, Catherine Afeku has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a native from its stronghold, the Ashanti region as flagbearer.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem morning show, she stated that, the party needs the former Trade Minister to maximize votes.

“Seven out of the ten aspirants are from the Ashanti Region, what does that tell you? It tells you that it’s the party’s stronghold

“Ashanti region delivers always, over 1.7 million votes in 2020. 2 million in 2024 is possible. Politics is about numbers. It has nothing to do with ethnicity. The likelihood of winning is higher when you choose a candidate a native of your stronghold. When things got tough in 2008, Ashanti region and Eastern region held us down,” she said.

She indicated that, the NPP may struggle to win the 2024 general elections if its flagbearer is not from the party’s stronghold.

“We’ve always taken people from our stronghold. Its politics, you pick a candidate from the stronghold to amass the numbers. Pick someone with the potency to maximize the votes to win the presidency. In 2020, we lost 500,000 votes because there was apathy. It’s about time the Ashanti region takes the lead,” she added.

The NPP will on Saturday August 26, 2023 hold a Super Delegates Congress to cut down the number of aspirants for the presidential position.

Over 900 delegates mainly, party stalwarts are expected to exercise their franchise to select five out of ten candidates to battle it out on November 4’s presidential primaries.

ALSO READ: