A staunch supporter and coordinator for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has served notice to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known widely as Chairman Wontumi, that he would have to beg like a child to be incorporated into the campaign team of Alan after the presidential primaries.

The Suame Constituency Youth Coordinator for Alan indicated that Wontumi will be made to beg publicly before he is allowed to join should Mr Kyerematen win the party’s presidential race.

According to Aaron Korankye Prosper, Wontumi’s decision to declare support for Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and also take along some constituency chairmen has broken the line between him and other presidential aspirants, hence campaigning for Kyeremanten will be difficult.

“Can Chairman Wontumi join Alan Kyerematen? No, because he has shown where he belongs. You can’t do that, because you are guilty of your own conscience,” he observed, adding that the party leadership that took the decision to throw support for one candidate has worsened the case.

“My prayer is after Alan has won, they will gather the courage to come and beg for forgiveness so that all of us will come together with love and work again,” Mr Korankye told Nana Ama Anor on Angel FM in an interview on the show ‘Wo Mpotem.’

He also chided party executives and delegates who could not vote the Chairman out when they had the opportunity to do so last year.

According to him, the party’s problem currently is Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

“We had the opportunity to vote against Chairman Wontumi but we still voted for him and that is our problem of the party today in the Ashanti Region. What is happening here in the region is not what is happening in other regions”, he said.

He also accused the Regional Chairman of the party of keeping everything to himself without considering the grassroots of the party.

He further urged party members not to be swayed by monies given to them by some presidential aspirants to change their fate by voting for them when they know they are not fit for the position.

“This is some of the reasons why the leadership of the party are not able to control the affairs at their various constituencies,” he stressed.