Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has taken steps to clarify a contentious statement he made several months ago regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) prospects of assuming power in the next government.

In April of this year, while addressing supporters at an event at Mpraeso, Acheampong stated, “It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.”

He proceeded with a cautionary note, asserting, “If the NDC dares to resort to threats, violence, and imprudence during the 2024 election, we will demonstrate our strength. We will show them that we are well-prepared.”

These remarks from the Agriculture Minister sparked a whirlwind of public debate, leaving many puzzled over the implications of his assertion that the NPP would not relinquish control to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Critics hailing from the NDC promptly called for his apprehension in light of the inflammatory remarks.

However, Acheampong, during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ morning show, has now disclosed the rationale behind his previous comments.

He emphasised that his statements were misconstrued, clarifying, “I didn’t make those remarks to undermine the nation’s stability. My intention was to invigorate the NPP and foster optimism that our circumstances will improve, and once they do, we will remain in power.”

Offering insight into the true intent behind his words, he said, “Ultimately, it is the Electoral Commission that holds the authority to declare election results. Following their declaration, no entity within Ghana possesses the mandate to dispute it.”

Acheampong drew historical examples to reinforce his point, stating, “This protocol was adhered to by President Rawlings, President Kufour, President Mills, President Mahama, and will similarly be observed by President Akufo-Addo. The Electoral Commission’s declaration stands as the final verdict.”

Nonetheless, he stressed his conviction that with careful organisation, the Electoral Commission will favour the NPP in its pronouncement. When our preparations are in order, I am confident that the Electoral Commission will pronounce in favor of the NPP. Subsequently, we will not relinquish that acquired authority.”

