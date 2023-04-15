Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says the Abetifi Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong cannot be jailed over his controversial comments.

Mr Bentil said inasmuch as the comments are condemnable, criminal summons cannot be proffered against them.

According to him, it will be a tedious task for the police to prove their case in court.

Contributing to the JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 15, Mr Bentil however urged the MP and other politicians to be cautious of such comments.

“I have listened to what he said and honestly there is a portion of it that you can take with a pinch of salt as a political speech made in the heat of a moment after a political rally on a political platform.

“Yes, I have condemned it and we must all condemn it but the question is does it rise to the level of a criminal offence for which he must be arrested, investigated and prosecuted and jailed? No, it cannot be proven,” he said.

Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong has said that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election.

He added that if the NDC dares to use threats, and brute force in the 2024 election, the NPP will show them that they have the men.

According to him, the NDC will collapse and the NPP we will show them that “we have the men”.

Mr Acheampong said this will never happen and that the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.

Following his comments, the NDC through its legal team has petitioned also the CID to immediately arrest and prosecute him.

Per the petition, the NDC called for the arrest and prosecution of the Minister for Food and Agriculture over what they described as “reckless, dangerous, instigation and unparliamentary comments.”

Due to this, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service to arrest ex-president John Mahama for allegedly making treasonable remarks.

The National Organiser of the party Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as ‘Nana B’ said the NPP wants the CID to arrest the National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to him, Mr Asiedu Nketia has also made comments that portend great danger to the peace and stability of the country.