Former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Adu Asare has waded into the controversial statement by Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC in 2025.

According to him, the Agric Minister has done a great disservice to the ruling party.

Mr. Adu Asare explained that, the unpopular statement overshadowed the speeches by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As an experience politician, the former Adentan MP man said Mr. Acheampong should have apologised to bring matters to rest.

“If I was Bryan Acheampong, I would have written another statement when I realised how the issue had trended the next day to make people understand I didn’t mean it the way people have taken it but now NPP has waded in and are drawing parallels,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Adu Asare who described the Abetifi MP as a friend is certain he spoke based on the euphoria at the moment.

“He is my very good friend but there is already a fixation people have about the name Bryan Acheampong considering the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon. I expected him to use the platform to tell Ghanaians about his plans for the Agric Ministry but that did not happen and he puts the lives of his family at risk,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NDC has petitioned the CID demanding an immediate arrest, interrogation and prosecution of the Minister over the statement which they say incites violence.