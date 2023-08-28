The campaign manager representing John Alan Kyerematen, a presidential hopeful from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Collins Owusu Amankwah, has revealed his thoughts on the unfolding political landscape.

Owusu Amankwah expressed that the outcome of the super delegates congress, though not shocking carries significant implications.

He explained on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday that this outcome was somewhat anticipated, given previous dynamics within the party.

Mr Amankwah acknowledged that the situation was not entirely unexpected, given the strategic planning that had been previously executed.

“We’ve traversed this path before,” he commented, alluding to their involvement in supporting Bawumia’s victorious campaign, which inadvertently impacted Alan Kyerematen’s aspirations.

This strategy, he noted has now brought them to the present circumstances, where the party’s presidential race is in full swing.

While acknowledging their strategic maneuvering, Mr Amankwah was quick to recognize that divine intervention had played a role in shaping the trajectory.

“Despite our calculated moves, there was an element of divine influence,” he said.

He attributed some delegates’ votes for Mr Kyerematen to a higher intervention, acknowledging those who supported their cause.

Mr Amankwah took a moment to applaud those steadfastly aligned with Mr Kyerematen’s aspirations.

“I extend my salute to those who stood firm in their support for Alan,” he emphasized, recognizing their commitment amidst the evolving political landscape.

Despite these concerns, he expressed contentment that Mr Kyerematen’s position in the top five contenders had been secured, highlighting their collective satisfaction with this achievement.

In response to these developments, Mr Kyerematen expressed gratitude towards the delegates of the Special Electoral College.

He expressed his appreciation for being selected as one of the aspirants set to contest the forthcoming November 4th primaries.

