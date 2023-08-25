The Director of Campaign Communications for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is confident delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will make an informed choice ahead of its Super Delegates Conference on Saturday August 26, 2023.

Nana Akomea stated unequivocally that, the delegates know where the heart of the party seeking to break the eight is.

Dr Bawumia is one of 10 aspirants seeking to lead NPP as flagbearer. The conference is aimed at trimming down the number of aspirants from 10 to five prior to the national conference expected to be held in November.

Already, the Vice President is among the five tipped to go through the next stage of the competition.

The crucial election will be on November 4 where the party will elect a flagbearer to face former President John Mahama, who is candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The NPP is seeking to elect a candidate who can beat the former President in the crucial election next year.

Nana Akomea on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, said Dr. Bawumia is the best bet for NPP to retain power in 2024.

“Bawumia is best position to give NPP victory in 2024 and the delegates of the party know it” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Company (STC) said Dr. Bawumia has also shown the NPP and Ghanaians his capabilities – from 2012 when he stood in court for the election hearing to aiding in the implementation of many policies in his time as Vice President.

Nana Akomea said his candidate has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he [Bawumia] has the NPP at heart and is ready to defend the record of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Bawumia is proud to be a member of government and he will not distance himself from the achievement and failures of government” he added.