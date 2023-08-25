A section of the public who are doing their personal businesses say, the Self-Employed social security initiative introduced by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is laudable.

Those who have embraced the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) say, SSNIT has boost their confidence about the future.

SSNIT has been educating market women, Okada riders, other self-employed under the recently launched ‘Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED)’.

It has also rolled out ‘Yε wↄ Abↄnten’ campaign which is one of the four key internal strategies aimed at encouraging the uptake of the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED).

The Deputy Director General of Operations and Benefits, Pearl Nana Ama Darko speaking at the launch said they have activated a number of strategies to enable them reach out to a wider audience to educate them on the value proposition of the Scheme and the benefits it provides for self-employed persons.

According to her, they have deployed a 360-degree marketing communication campaign to create top-of-the-mind awareness of SEED.

With this, she said staff of SNNIT will be storming the streets with the message of SEED for general public interest and publicity.

“So, instead of sitting comfortably in our offices and expecting potential clients to come and enroll with SSNIT, we are now taking our services closer to them” Pearl stated.

She added that, they are doing this campaign because they are mandated by the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766 to provide income security for all workers in Ghana and that no one should be left behind as we seek to reduce old age poverty.

For his part, Deputy Director-General of SSNIT, Michael Addo said the SEED will help redefine social security in Ghana and give hope to self–employed brothers and sisters who can also retire in dignity and comfort and reduce over-dependency on family and friends.

Their quest, he noted is to ensure that self-employed workers also remain financially independent even during their old age or when they are unable to work again due to permanent invalidity.

Mr. Addo stressed that, they have simplified payment of contributions therefore every self-employed worker in the formal or informal sector must make it a priority to register, contribute and retire comfortably tomorrow.

“Simply dial *711*9# on any mobile network to make your SSNIT payment. Transactions on this platform are E-levy exempt” he said.