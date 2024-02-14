The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is targeting to rope in 250 thousand informal sector players under the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SSNIT SEED) initiative by the end of this year.

Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance and Administration, Michael Addo, says the scheme has already enrolled sixty thousand people.

The self-employed are encouraged to enrol to be able to fall on their pensions when they no longer can work.

“Now they are appreciating and joining, so we are encouraging more to join for them to benefit in future,” Mr. Addo said.

He made the comments during a public education and customer’ appreciation day in Kumasi to commemorate the Valentine’s Day festivity.

Traders at the Kumasi Race Course and Kejetia Markets were engaged on the benefits of pensions and the need to enroll onto the SSNIT SEED.

CEO of Thy Grace Cold Store at Racecourse Market, Catherine Agyeiwaa said she saved five hundred cedis every month on her SSNIT SEED account and is willing to increase it to one thousand cedis.

“I want to save more so that I can benefit in my old age,” she said.

Some traders enrolled onto the scheme expressed gratitude to SSNIT and entreated their colleagues in the markets to take advantage of the scheme to secure their future.