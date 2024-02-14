The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has announced his outfit will organise a national dialogue to address the recent poor of performances of Ghana’s national teams.

The announcement was made on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday when he presented the Ministry’s report to the legislative body on Black Stars’ participation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

While he was on the floor of Parliament, scores of football enthusiasts, stakeholders, and concerned citizens flooded the streets, urging government intervention to address the declining fortunes of football in the country.

It was dubbed, “Save Ghana Football.“

Participants at the demonstration, which commenced at the Obra Sport at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and culminated at the Independence Square, brandished placards bearing poignant messages such as “Football is the soul of the nation, fix it,” and “Lack of facilities is killing our game,” among others.

The demonstration, organised by prominent sports journalists including Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network and Patrick Osei-Agyeman of the Multimedia Group, aimed to exert pressure on government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing Ghanaian football.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, acknowledged the disappointment among Ghanaians over the Black Stars’ performance at the AFCON tournament and emphasised the ministry’s commitment to initiating measures that would lead to a national dialogue involving all stakeholders.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is aware of the disappointment among the Ghanaian populace and therefore intends to instigate measures that would lead to a national dialogue of all stakeholders, to come up with modern and inclusive ways of managing the National Teams,” he stated.

The move to convene a national dialogue signals a proactive approach by the government to address the systemic issues plaguing Ghanaian football. It underscores the recognition of football as a unifying force and a vital aspect of the nation’s identity and culture.

As stakeholders await further details on the proposed national dialogue, there is cautious optimism that collaborative efforts will pave the way for sustainable reforms and rejuvenate Ghana’s football landscape.

With the collective determination to overcome challenges and chart a new course for football development, the future holds promise for Ghanaian football enthusiasts nationwide.

Many Ghanaians and people within football have accused the leadership of the GFA of turning the national teams into an avenue to reward their favourites by appointing them to various roles.

