Today, a sea of demonstrators flooded the streets of Accra, uniting under the banner of the ‘Save Ghana Football Demonstration’ to demand urgent reforms within the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Led by sports journalists Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo, the protest attracted participants from all walks of life, including gospel musicians such as Great Ampong and Nicolas Omane Acheampong.

The impassioned crowd, comprising both sports enthusiasts and concerned citizens, marched from Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the doorstep of the GFA headquarters, making stops at Asylum Down and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital along the way.



Fuelled by frustration over the recent poor performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the perceived decline of football in the country, demonstrators were united in their demands for reforms to revitalize Ghana football and restore its prominence on the global stage.

