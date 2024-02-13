Tension erupted at Awutu Prison Junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region as over 200 irate youth clashed with military officers and police over the ownership of 11 acres of land at Kasoa Prison Junction.

According to reports from the Lands Commission made available to the police, the disputed land is claimed by two parties.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the claimers disclosed that he purchased the land in 2008 and had been in possession for 15 years.

However, the second claimer allegedly attempted to sell the same land to him, which he denied.

Despite the tussle on the land, the second claimer is said to have brought police officers to develop the land, resulting in the first claimer facilitating arrest for trespassing.

Subsequently, the second claimer reportedly sought the assistance of the Director of Operations at the office of the Vice President to use military personnel to seize the land forcefully.

The irate youth clashed with the military personnel.

In response to the escalating tensions, police personnel from Kasoa and the Central East Regional Police Command have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and prevent further escalation of the situation.