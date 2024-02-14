General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey has argued that, Ghana needs an experienced leader to steer the country out of its current economic turmoil.

According to him, Ghanaians opted for a “try me” President and running mate in 2016, whose leadership has resulted in a complete catastrophe for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Fiifi Kwetey claimed Ghanaians are eager to oust the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government from power in the upcoming December 7th elections.

“The NPP has done enough damage to the destruction of livelihoods. There is no time for a trial and error President because Ghana is in a deep hole and Ghanaians are suffering. Ghanaians opted for a Try Me president in 2016 and the verdict has been a total catastrophe,” he said.

The General Secretary of the NDC believes his party flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is the most suitable candidate to lead Ghana out of its current challenges with his experience as a former President.

“It is a notorious fact that John Dramani Mahama is the experienced, trialed, and tested visionary nation builder and the leader Ghana needs to fix the mess and the avoidable socio-economic hardships that NPP has visited on the good people of Ghana. Ghanaians cannot wait to see the back of this incompetent NPP government from office come December 7, 2024,” Mr. Kwetey said.