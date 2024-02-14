General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of having a gratitude deficiency.

He claims Dr Bawumia’s unwillingness to credit successive governments for the Ghana Card initiative, which began under the NDC and was carried by the Kufuor, Mills, and Mahama administrations, demonstrates that he does not recognize the labour of others.

“Dr Bawumia finds it difficult to show gratitude to what his predecessors had done, he is suffering from massive gratitude deficit,” Fifi Kwetey said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday while reacting to the address by Dr Bawumia at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February 7.

He added “A true leader acknowledges the contributions of his predecessors. True leaders understand that leadership is like a relay race and he or she builds the new by acknowledging and appreciating what contribution was handed over to him. Mills/Mahama led NDC acknowledged that the N1 Highway was the accomplishment of the Kufuor led NPP even though the entire work was virtually done during the tenure of Mills/Mahama. Mills/Mahama led NDC similarly did not take any credit for the building of the Bui Dam even though their administration even borrowed additional money to see to the completion of the project.

“When eventually the Bui Dam was being commissioned, President Kufuor was invited and duly acknowledged as the leader whose government secured the finance for the dam. This gratitude is a mark of a secure leader. Bawumia sadly also has massive gratitude deficit.

ALSO READ:

You are very intelligent but… – Stephen Amoah tells Ato Forson

MP places GH¢100k bounty on Jirapa Dubai CEO’s killers