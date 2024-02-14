Ciro Immobile’s penalty gave Lazio a shock win over Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Immobile scored from the spot midway through the second half after Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Gustav Isaksen.

Bayern, despite a star-studded attack featuring Harry Kane, were unable to respond in an underwhelming display.

It was a second defeat in five days for Bayern, increasing the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel.

On Saturday, they lost 3-0 at title rivals Bayer Leverkusen and are five points adrift in the Bundesliga title race.

Chances were few in a game low on quality, with Bayern top scorer Kane blazing over their best first-half opportunity early on before Manuel Neuer made a spreading stop to deny Isaksen early in the second period.

The game finally sparked into life in the 67th minute, as Upamecano caught Isaksen late in the box with a studs-up challenge following a Lazio counter-attack.

Upamecano was dismissed before Lazio captain and club legend Immobile, who turns 34 next Tuesday, sent Neuer the wrong way – and the packed Stadio Olimpico crowd into ecstasy.

Lazio, making just their third appearance in the Champions League last 16, now take an advantage into the second leg in Munich on 5 March as they aim to eliminate the six-time winners.