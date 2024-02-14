Kylian Mbappe marked his return from injury with a goal as Paris St-Germain took control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Sociedad.

The French champions have an underwhelming Champions League record and were enduring a frustrating night until Mbappe pounced.

Having missed his side’s previous match with an ankle problem, Mbappe scored at the back post after a corner.

Bradley Barcola added the second with a lovely finish past Alex Remiro.

Real Sociedad keeper Remiro had earlier denied Mbappe a second when he tipped his attempt on to the crossbar.

PSG were far from their best in the first half and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino hit the bar just before half-time.

Real Sociedad will believe they can turn it around in the second leg in Spain on 5 March, but will have to offer a much more attacking threat than in Paris.