A former Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah (Rtd) has declared his intention to contest the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

He made the announcement after his retirement from the Ghana Police Service after 31 years of service.

“I’m no longer a police officer. I knew from the day I became an officer that a day like this would come. I’m happy I’ve served my country. I have so many options and it’s been a passion of mine to serve my people in the Asante Bekwai constituency. I will contest the seat,” he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

Asante Bekwai has been stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for many years.

Although COP Mensah (Rtd) is a known sympathizer of the NPP, he did not disclose on which party’s ticket he will contest.

The seat is currently held by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu also known as Joe Wise who may not contest in the 2024 general elections.

