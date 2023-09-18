Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday embarked on a health walk to support the appointment of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah as running mate to the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 election.

The group calling itself, Friends of Julius Debrah, made up of Regional and Constituency executives as well as branch members took the Ayi Mensah- Peduase stretch to embark on a health walk.

The walk, according to organisers, was geared towards bringing to the attention of the appointing authority the need to select Mr Debrah as the party’s running mate.

Speaking to journalists, one of the leaders of the group, Eric Yeboah Wadie said the selection of the former Local Government Minister will inure to the benefit of the party seeking to form the next government.

“We believe in the capabilities of Julius as someone experienced enough to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to garner more votes for the party. Julius is affable, honest, calm in nature and loved by everybody including some members of the opposition parties,” he said.

Addressing the gathering after the health walk, Richard Etornam Nyarko, NDC Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC was convinced Julius Debrah stands tall among all the names mentioned as possible running mates to Mr. Mahama.

“We believe Julius Debrah is someone who can partner John Mahama to win the presidential election. He is someone who is without blemish and resourceful to augment the flagbearer’s bid. He has been dedicating resources to the party’s progress already. We know people, including resourceful business guys, who want to come on board to help as soon he is selected as the running mate,” he explained.

On his part, the New Juaben South Constituency Chairman, Selassie Amuzu, stated that Julius’ political and governance experience is unmatched.

“His political experience dates back from the time he was the Eastern Regional Propaganda Secretary to becoming the Regional Chairman from the year 2005 to 2012 and becoming the head of the Ghana Tourism Authority and heading several ministerial positions including Eastern and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Local Government Minister and Chief of Staff,” he eulogised.

When asked if the walk had been sanctioned by Mr Debrah, one of the organizers, Stephen Sawodji said “He didn’t sanction. We came out of our own volition to embark on this exercise because we believe he is the one who is loved by many.”

Meanwhile, the group, apart from the health walk, intends to embark on different programs to galvanize more support for him.

